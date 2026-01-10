Larimer County Seeks Help Finding Most Wanted Suspect

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multiple felony warrants issued; tips requested from the public

Larimer County authorities are asking Northern Colorado residents to help locate Tyler William Calhoun, who is currently listed as one of the county’s most wanted individuals.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun has multiple outstanding warrants, including felony counts of failure to appear connected to domestic violence, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, harassment, assault, menacing, forgery, and violations of protection orders. Several of the warrants are listed as no bond. A misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant related to protection order violations has also been issued by another agency.

Calhoun is described as a 6-foot-1-inch male weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. His date of birth is November 28, 1991. Authorities report his last known address was in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that anyone with information should not attempt to approach the suspect. Instead, residents are encouraged to report tips directly to investigators.

Anyone with information about Calhoun’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or at https://www.stopcriminals.org.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office