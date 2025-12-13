Bird Survey Hike Supports Citizen Science at Bobcat Ridge

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Early risers in Northern Colorado can start Sunday with fresh air, a scenic hike, and a meaningful way to support local wildlife research during the Bobcat Ridge Bird Survey on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. at Bobcat Ridge Wildlife Reserve in Fort Collins.

This community bird survey invites participants to join a guided hike while collecting observations that help scientists better understand bird populations and trends along the Front Range. The route covers a little more than four miles and includes mostly moderate to flat terrain with a few steeper sections—just enough challenge to warm you up on a December morning.

There’s no formal registration and no limit on participation, so families, friends, and curious nature lovers are encouraged to join. Organizers ask that attendees text or email the leader, Denise Bretting, in advance so she knows how many to expect.

Participants will meet at 8:00 a.m. in the Bobcat Ridge parking lot. Bring sturdy footwear, dress for the weather, and plan to hike, look, listen—and help science.

Contact: Denise Bretting — [email protected] or 970-402-1292

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.