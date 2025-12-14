Finding Joy and Meaning in Simplicity

By Sharon Round, Administrative Assistant | Beyond the Mirror Counseling and Wellness

Society often pushes us to chase more—work more, buy more, do more. But what if the deeper meaning of life lies not in acceleration, but in slowing down? When we pause, we create space to enjoy the present moment. Releasing the constant sense of urgency opens the door to joy, peace, and contentment.

Learning to say no to what depletes us and yes to what nourishes us cultivates a richer, more meaningful life. In a world where calendars overflow with commitments, prioritizing what truly matters—what aligns with our values—is an act of self-care. Declining obligations that drain our energy is not selfish; it is essential.

You may have heard the word glimmer—those small joys that brighten our days. A warm cup of tea, a soft blanket, a favorite song, or simply watching clouds drift across a blue sky. These moments, when savored, enhance our mood, nurture emotional well-being, and remind us of life’s quiet beauty.

It’s important to remember: our worth is not measured by speed, productivity, or consumption. When we slow down, we notice the treasures hidden in ordinary days—treasures that ask only for our presence. Joy is found in stillness, not in constant striving.

Yet many of us carry limiting beliefs:

“Rest is lazy.”

“Productivity must always come first.”

“Work is the top priority.”

“My own needs come second—or last.”

Reframing these beliefs allows us to set new priorities. Shift perspective and let go of external expectations and pressure:

Remind yourself that rest is restorative, not lazy.

Observe people who lead slower lives with intention.

Give yourself permission to slow down and remind yourself why it is important.

Embrace self-compassion : Celebrate small wins and speak kindly to yourself.

: Celebrate small wins and speak kindly to yourself. Mindful mornings : Spend five minutes breathing, stretching, or journaling.

: Spend five minutes breathing, stretching, or journaling. Micro-breaks : Pause for deep breaths between tasks.

: Pause for deep breaths between tasks. Tech-free zones : Create space where presence takes precedence over distraction.

: Create space where presence takes precedence over distraction. Mini – meditations: Take short breaks and listen to meditative music.

– Take short breaks and listen to meditative music. Create a nightly wind-down ritual: Read, journal, list three grateful moments of the day.

Read, journal, list three grateful moments of the day. Vagus nerve exercises : Stimulating the vagus nerve shuts the “fight or flight” sympathetic nervous system response and activates the parasympathetic state of rest and relaxation. Your body will thank you.

: Stimulating the vagus nerve shuts the “fight or flight” sympathetic nervous system response and activates the parasympathetic state of rest and relaxation. Your body will thank you. Grounding: Bare feet on the ground while enjoying the beauty of nature.

By adopting these practices, we reclaim our time, energy, and joy. Life becomes less about rushing and more about enjoying. The intention is simple: slow down and discover the richness waiting in the quiet.