Bluegrass Jam Brings Community Music to Loveland Aleworks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Free community jam invites musicians and listeners to gather for live bluegrass, local brews, and laid-back Sunday afternoons in downtown Loveland.
Loveland Aleworks invites musicians and music lovers to gather for a free, easygoing Bluegrass Jam on Sunday, June 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 118 West 4th Street in downtown Loveland.
The public jam welcomes players to bring instruments and join in, while listeners can relax with a beer and enjoy live bluegrass in a casual community setting. No tickets are required, and there is no pressure to perform.
Additional Bluegrass Jam dates are scheduled for Sunday, June 14, and Sunday, June 28, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Find more local events or submit your own at northfortynews.com/calendar.
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