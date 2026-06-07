Blood Test Research May Improve Alzheimer’s Treatment Safety

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New study points to a potential low-cost way to identify patients at higher risk of brain bleeding and swelling from emerging Alzheimer’s therapies

Researchers at Banner Sun Health Research Institute have identified a promising blood-based biomarker panel that could one day help doctors determine which Alzheimer’s disease patients face a higher risk of serious side effects from new anti-amyloid treatments.

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The findings, recently published in the medical journal Acta Neuropathologica, suggest a simple blood test could eventually provide a faster, less expensive alternative to MRI scans for detecting cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA), a condition linked to brain swelling and bleeding in some patients receiving anti-amyloid drugs.

While the research was conducted in Arizona, the findings could have implications for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers across Northern Colorado as Alzheimer’s treatments become more widely available.

CAA occurs when amyloid proteins build up in the walls of blood vessels in the brain. The condition is believed to contribute to amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), which can include fluid buildup, swelling, and bleeding in the brain. Clinical trials of anti-amyloid therapies have reported brain swelling in approximately 12% to 40% of patients and small brain bleeds in about 14%.

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Currently, MRI scans remain the primary method for identifying CAA and monitoring patients for ARIA. However, imaging can be costly, requires specialized equipment, and may miss some abnormalities.

The study analyzed blood samples from participants in the Arizona Study of Aging and Neurodegenerative Disorders and the Brain and Body Donation Program. Researchers found that a panel of five plasma biomarkers—CRP, IL4, CCL11, PDLIM5, and NPY—showed a strong ability to distinguish individuals with CAA from those without the condition.

Lead author Dr. Alpana Singh said the research provides early evidence that blood-based biomarkers could help identify patients who may not be ideal candidates for anti-amyloid therapies.

“This is the first study to identify a panel of plasma biomarkers that, if validated through further research, could one day predict risk for CAA,” Singh said.

The researchers emphasized that the study did not directly test whether the biomarker panel predicts ARIA in patients taking anti-amyloid medications. Additional studies are needed to validate the findings in broader patient populations.

As Alzheimer’s disease continues to affect families throughout Colorado and across the nation, advances in blood-based testing could eventually improve treatment decisions and patient safety while reducing healthcare costs.

Learn more about Banner Sun Health Research Institute and its Alzheimer’s research at https://www.bannershri.com.

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Attribution: Source material provided by Banner Sun Health Research Institute.