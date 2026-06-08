Former Fort Collins Author Wins National Mystery Writing Award

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Margaret Mizushima earns IBPA Gold Medal for latest Timber Creek K-9 mystery novel

A longtime Fort Collins resident and acclaimed mystery author has earned one of independent publishing’s highest honors.

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Margaret Mizushima received the Gold Medal in the Fiction: Mystery category at the 2026 Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) Book Awards for her novel Dying Cry, the tenth installment in her popular Timber Creek K-9 Series. The award was presented during a ceremony on May 15 in Portland, Oregon.

The IBPA Book Awards, formerly known as the Benjamin Franklin Awards, are among the most respected honors in independent publishing. Established in 1985, the awards recognize excellence in writing, publishing, design, and production across a wide range of categories.

(Graphic courtesy Margaret Mizushima)

Dying Cry follows Deputy Mattie Walker and her K-9 partner as they investigate a suspicious death discovered during a family snowshoeing outing in a remote mountain setting. As the investigation unfolds, Walker uncovers a deadly trail of greed that threatens her family and tests her resolve as a law enforcement officer.

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The Timber Creek K-9 Series has developed a strong following among mystery readers for its blend of crime-solving, Colorado-inspired settings, and working dog partnerships. Mizushima has earned numerous literary honors throughout her career, including awards from the Colorado Authors League, Women Writing the West, and the Independent Book Publishers Association.

Published by Crooked Lane Books, Dying Cry is currently available in hardcover and eBook formats, with a paperback edition scheduled for release on Aug. 4.

Readers can also look forward to the next installment in the series. Fighting Edge, the eleventh Timber Creek K-9 novel, is scheduled for release Sept. 8. The story begins with a welfare check that uncovers a homicide and expands into an investigation involving drugs, suspected human trafficking, and organized crime in a rural mountain community.

Mizushima, a former president of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Mystery Writers of America and a past Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers Writer of the Year, recently relocated from Colorado to the Pacific Northwest with her husband.

For more information about Margaret Mizushima and her books, visit Margaret Mizushima’s website.

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Source: Submitted by Maryglenn M. Warnock on behalf of Margaret Mizushima.