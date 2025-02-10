Calling All Artists! Design Larimer County’s 2025 Battery Safety Sticker

🔥 Batteries Can Spark Fires—Help Spread Awareness with Your Creativity!

LARIMER COUNTY, CO – Every month, improperly disposed batteries cause three to five fires at the Larimer County Solid Waste Facility—and we need your creativity to help prevent them!

From smartphones to power tools, lithium batteries are everywhere. But even when they’re “dead,” these powerful batteries can still generate enough heat to ignite fires if tossed into regular recycling bins or the trash. To promote safe battery disposal, Larimer County Solid Waste is inviting local artists, students, and community members to participate in the 2025 Battery Safety Sticker Contest!

How to Enter the Battery Safety Sticker Contest

🎨 What: Design a battery recycling safety sticker to remind residents how to dispose of batteries properly.

📅 Deadline: February 28, 2025

🏆 Prizes:

One winning design will be printed and distributed county-wide throughout 2025.

will be printed and distributed county-wide throughout 2025. The top three designers will each receive gift cards to program sponsors and local businesses that support battery safety.

🔗 Contest details & entry submission: [Insert link]

Why Battery Safety Matters

Batteries don’t belong in household trash or standard recycling bins. Proper disposal helps:

✅ Prevent landfill and recycling center fires

✅ Protect solid waste workers and the environment

✅ Ensure batteries are safely processed

For battery recycling guidelines, visit Larimer County Battery Safety.

Spring Cleaning? Dispose of Hazardous Waste Properly!

With spring right around the corner, many in our community are decluttering their homes. Before tossing out old chemicals, electronics, or other potentially hazardous materials, check out Larimer County’s Hazardous Waste Disposal Guide to ensure safe and responsible disposal.

By participating in the Battery Safety Sticker Contest, you can help raise awareness, protect our environment, and enhance landfill safety. Submit your design today and be part of the solution!

For more community news and sustainability updates, visit North Forty News.