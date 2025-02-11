Pagosa Springs Tops Colorado’s Best Winter Destinations for Senior Travel

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Survey Ranks Five Colorado Towns Among Nation’s Best Getaways for Seniors

As winter sets in, many seniors are searching for the perfect getaway that offers relaxation, accessibility, and a scenic escape from the everyday. According to a recent survey conducted by Freedom Showers, five Colorado towns—Pagosa Springs, Glenwood Springs, Manitou Springs, Cañon City, and Salida—rank among the top U.S. destinations for senior travelers this winter.

With factors like accessibility, healthcare proximity, and senior-friendly activities playing a crucial role in travel decisions, these Colorado locations stood out for their unique offerings tailored to older visitors.

Colorado’s Top 5 Winter Getaways for Senior Travelers

🔹 #45 Pagosa Springs – Famous for its healing hot springs, Pagosa Springs is a favorite for seniors looking for a tranquil retreat. The town’s easy-to-navigate downtown and spa experiences offer relaxation, while top-rated medical facilities provide peace of mind.

🔹 #46 Glenwood Springs – Another hot spring haven, Glenwood Springs boasts therapeutic waters and a flat, walkable downtown filled with shops and restaurants. Seniors can explore local trails, visit historic sites, or simply unwind in the warm mineral pools.

🔹 #51 Manitou Springs – Nestled at the base of Pikes Peak, Manitou Springs offers mild winter temperatures, charming shops, and natural mineral springs known for their health benefits. With a relaxed pace and easy access to healthcare, it’s an ideal winter retreat.

🔹 #70 Cañon City – Known for its scenic drives and historic railway, Cañon City provides seniors with a mix of outdoor adventure and low-key relaxation. The Royal Gorge Route Railroad offers an accessible way to take in breathtaking winter views.

🔹 #151 Salida – Surrounded by stunning mountain scenery, Salida is a go-to destination for seniors who appreciate art, culture, and nature. The town’s hot springs, riverside walks, and cozy downtown make for a relaxing yet engaging winter escape.

Why Seniors Are Choosing Domestic Travel

The survey of 3,003 senior travelers revealed a growing preference for domestic destinations over international trips, citing factors like accessibility, comfort, and healthcare availability:

✅ 29% of respondents no longer travel abroad, preferring the convenience and accessibility of U.S. destinations.

✅ 33% prioritize accessibility standards, noting that U.S. travel laws give them confidence when planning trips.

✅ 61% believe the U.S. is more senior-friendly than other countries, making it an attractive choice for winter getaways.

While Florida and Hawaii dominated the top 10 national rankings, Colorado’s senior-friendly destinations provide an equally rewarding experience—without the humidity or long flights.

Plan Your Next Senior-Friendly Getaway

From hot springs and scenic train rides to charming downtown strolls, Colorado continues to be a premier destination for senior travelers seeking winter relaxation and adventure. Looking for more local travel inspiration? Visit North Forty News for the latest on events, attractions, and travel tips across Northern Colorado.