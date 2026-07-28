Scammers Escalate Threats as Larimer County Residents Lose Thousands

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fraudsters impersonate law enforcement, banks, and federal agencies in growing wave of scams

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Chief Scambuster Barbara Bennett is warning residents to stay vigilant as scammers continue targeting Northern Colorado with increasingly sophisticated schemes that have cost victims thousands of dollars.

Community Message

The latest Scambusters newsletter highlights a surge in impersonation scams, including fake law enforcement officers, bank employees, federal agents, and even jail personnel demanding immediate payment under threats of arrest. Victims have reported losses ranging from hundreds of dollars to more than $70,000.

One of the most common scams begins with a phone call claiming the victim missed jury duty or has an outstanding warrant. The caller pressures the victim to withdraw cash, remain on the phone, and deposit money into a Bitcoin kiosk, send funds through Zelle or Venmo, or purchase gift cards.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, legitimate law enforcement agencies will never demand payment over the phone, request cryptocurrency, gift cards, or peer-to-peer payment apps, or threaten immediate arrest if someone refuses to pay.

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Computer Pop-Up Scams Continue

Another growing threat involves fake computer security alerts that appear to come from companies such as Apple. Victims are told their devices have been compromised or linked to criminal activity and are transferred to someone posing as an FBI agent or bank fraud investigator.

In one case, a Larimer County resident was instructed to withdraw $30,000 and transfer it into a supposed “dummy escrow account” for federal investigators. Fortunately, a local bank teller recognized the scam and stopped the transaction before the money was lost.

The newsletter also documents scams involving:

Fake jail deputies requesting bond payments for arrested family members.

Subscription renewal emails directing victims to fraudulent customer service numbers.

Smart TV security alerts claiming involvement in criminal investigations.

Romance and social media impersonation scams using Facebook, Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp.

Sweepstakes and Publishers Clearing House scams targeting older adults.

Seniors Remain Frequent Targets

The Sheriff’s Office says scammers often prey on older adults by exploiting loneliness or trust. Recent cases include victims sending gift cards, checks, and electronic payments after being promised lottery winnings or persuaded they were assisting government officials.

One resident reportedly lost more than $12,000, while another lost over $70,000 over the course of a year through an online impersonation scheme.

Banks Helping Stop Fraud

Despite the rise in scams, Bennett praised local financial institutions for preventing significant losses. Larimer County bank employees recently stopped separate fraud attempts totaling $37,000 by recognizing warning signs and advising customers not to proceed.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to let unknown callers go to voicemail, independently verify any requests for money by contacting agencies directly, and never send funds using Bitcoin, gift cards, wire transfers, Zelle, Venmo, or Cash App to someone they do not personally know.

Anyone who believes they are being targeted by a scam is encouraged to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office before sending money or sharing personal information.

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Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Scambusters Newsletter, July 2026.