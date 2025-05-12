Canyon Concert Ballet Unveils “Masterpieces” Season for 2025-2026

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A full year of performances showcases tradition, innovation, and regional collaboration across Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, CO—Canyon Concert Ballet has announced its 2025-2026 season titled Masterpieces. The season offers a lineup of beloved classics and bold contemporary works, with performances spanning Fort Collins, Loveland, Cheyenne, and Steamboat Springs. The season celebrates ballet’s past, present, and future through innovative choreography, community partnerships, and regional expansion.

Under the artistic direction of Michael Pappalardo, now in his fourth season, Masterpieces features collaborations with the Fort Collins Symphony, world premieres, and fresh interpretations of iconic works like Swan Lake and Dracula. The season reflects a continued commitment to accessibility, artistic growth, and cultural enrichment across Northern Colorado.

Canyon Concert Ballet 2025

2025-2026 Season Highlights

Dracula – October 2025

A Halloween-season favorite returns, set to a haunting live score by the Fort Collins Symphony. Expect gothic elegance, dramatic storytelling, and immersive stagecraft.

The Nutcracker – December 2025

This cherished holiday tradition expands beyond Fort Collins to Cheyenne and Steamboat Springs, enchanting audiences with live music, dazzling choreography, and festive magic.

Nutcracker Sweets – December 2025

A family-friendly, one-hour performance in Loveland introduces children to the magic of ballet in an accessible and joyful setting.

Swan Lake (Reimagined) – January 2026

This bold retelling of the classic tale features modern choreography, multimedia visuals, and avant-garde design—challenging tradition while honoring its emotional core.

Innovation: An American Celebration – March 2026

This high-energy program showcases original works by emerging U.S. choreographers, exploring contemporary movement and diversity in American ballet.

Ballet & Beer – May 2026

This relaxed, social event spotlights regional choreographic voices in an informal setting, complete with craft brews and community connection.

Alice in Wonderland – June 2026

A world-premiere ballet set to an original score, this imaginative journey through Carroll’s fantastical world brings stunning visuals and live symphonic performance to life.

Support the arts and experience ballet like never before—purchase season tickets and learn more at ccballet.org.

