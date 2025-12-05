Carolfest Returns to Old Town Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community sing-along brings holiday cheer to Old Town Square

Carolfest is back in Old Town Fort Collins on Friday, December 12, offering a festive hour of music and community spirit led by the Choice City Singers. The free gathering invites residents of all ages to come together for a beloved Northern Colorado tradition in the heart of downtown.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Choice City Singers will lead carolers and visitors in a joyful performance at Old Town Square. The event provides an easy, family-friendly way to take in the lights, support local businesses, and share in the warmth of the season.

Whether you join in singing or enjoy the music, Carolfest helps kick off the final stretch of the holiday season with a classic community celebration.

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.