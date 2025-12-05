Wellington Retires Community Park Loan After 10 Years

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Town celebrates significant fiscal milestone as Wellington Community Park marks a decade of service

Wellington has officially paid off the remaining debt for Wellington Community Park, marking a significant community and financial milestone that reflects the town’s long-term investment in recreation, open space, and local quality of life.

The Town announced that the loan—initially approved by voters in 2014 and used to fund the design and construction of the now-beloved park—has been fully repaid.

Wellington secured a $2.4 million loan from First National Bank for the project and ultimately repaid $2,694,598 in principal and interest through careful fiscal management.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the Town’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and accountability to our residents,” said Wellington Mayor Calar Chaussee. “Paying off this loan not only strengthens our financial position but also ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy the park without the burden of debt.”

Wellington Community Park (Photo courtesy Jim Rydbom For the Town of Wellington)

Since opening in late 2015, Wellington Community Park—located at 8760 Buffalo Creek Parkway—has become one of Northern Colorado’s most popular family gathering spaces, offering amenities such as a playground, tennis courts, splash pad, dog park, ballfields, and a connected trail system that didn’t exist in the community before the park was built.

The effort to create the park sparked the formation of Wellington’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails (PROST) Advisory Board, which continues to guide long-term recreation planning.

“When we first started talking about the idea of a community park, it felt like a dream,” said founding PROST member and local business owner Lorilyn Bockelman. “The residents of Wellington rallied together, and that energy created not only a park, but the foundation for a long-term commitment to recreation and open space in our town.”

As the town celebrates the loan repayment and the park’s tenth anniversary, recreation planning continues. Initial results from the PROST Master Plan engagement effort will be presented to the Board of Trustees on February 17, 2026.

More information about Wellington Parks and Recreation is available at

https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/178/Parks-and-Recreation

Call to Action:

Residents can stay updated on future parks and recreation planning by visiting the Town’s website and attending upcoming public meetings.