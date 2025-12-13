Larimer County Launches New Respiratory Virus Dashboard

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Tool helps residents track flu, RSV, and COVID trends this winter

Larimer County has unveiled a new online Respiratory Virus Data Dashboard, providing Northern Colorado residents with timely, localized information on influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 as respiratory illnesses rise heading into the holiday season.

The dashboard, created by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE), consolidates precise, reliable local data in one place to support families, healthcare providers, and community organizations. County health officials say access to real-time information can help residents adjust holiday plans, understand when viral activity is highest, and take steps to protect loved ones at greater risk for severe illness. Healthcare partners may also use the dashboard to track trends, anticipate resource needs, and enhance patient education.

“We know families and community partners are looking for trustworthy, local data, especially during the busy winter months when influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 become more prevalent,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “This dashboard is part of our commitment to providing accessible data to help our community stay healthy, safe, and prepared.”

LCDHE encourages preventive steps, including staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, and taking additional precautions for those at higher risk.

Residents can explore the new dashboard at https://larimer.gov/illness-trends and learn more about respiratory virus prevention at https://larimer.gov/stayhealthy.

Attribution: Larimer County Department of Health & Environment