Celtic Rock Meets High Energy: Tartan Terrors Set to Storm Loveland’s Rialto Theater

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

LOVELAND, CO – Get ready, Northern Colorado—bagpipes, rock riffs, and Celtic swagger are about to take over! The Tartan Terrors, known for blending traditional Scottish sounds with the energy of a rock concert, are bringing their Sailing Home Tour to the Rialto Theater in Loveland on April 5 at 7:30 PM.

(Photo provided by Tartan Terrors)

This internationally acclaimed band delivers a performance packed with humor, electrifying instrumentals, and a high-energy stage presence that has captivated audiences across North America. With a mix of traditional Celtic melodies, modern rock influences, and plenty of crowd interaction, the Tartan Terrors make every show a celebration of music, culture, and fun.

Ian Irmisch (Photo provided by Tartan Terrors)

A Legacy of Celtic Rock Power

The Tartan Terrors have graced some of the biggest stages in North America, including The Iridium in Times Square, NYC, and highland games and festivals throughout the U.S. and Canada. Their dynamic performances include bagpipes, fiddle, guitar, percussion, and even a dose of comedy—proving that Celtic music is as bold as it is timeless.

(Photo provided by Tartan Terrors)

Catch the Tartan Terrors in Loveland

Whether you’re a die-hard Celtic music fan or just looking for a night of lively entertainment, this show is one you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available now for their April 5 performance at the Rialto Theater in Loveland.

(Photo provided by Tartan Terrors)

🎟 Get your tickets and more information here: https://tartanterrors.com/shows

Don’t miss this unforgettable fusion of Celtic tradition and modern rock energy—grab your kilts and get ready to party with the Tartan Terrors!

For more local event coverage, visit northfortynews.com.