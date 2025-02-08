Loveland Tesla Dealership Targeted in Attempted Arson and Vandalism

LOVELAND, CO – Authorities are investigating an attempted arson and vandalism incident at the Tesla dealership on North Lincoln Avenue in Loveland. Police responded to the scene at 1606 North Lincoln Avenue early Friday morning, February 7, after receiving reports of significant property damage, including graffiti and attempted fire-setting.

According to the Loveland Police Department (LPD), the attack likely occurred shortly after midnight, leaving several Tesla vehicles and the dealership building covered in graffiti—some of which was described as offensive and hateful.

This marks the third reported incident at the Loveland Tesla dealership in recent weeks. Previous acts of vandalism were reported on January 29 and February 2, though those incidents were less severe.

Federal Authorities Join the Investigation

Given the severity and repeated nature of these attacks, Loveland Police have enlisted help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Investigators are analyzing evidence from all three incidents to determine potential connections and identify those responsible.

Public Assistance Requested

Authorities believe witnesses may have seen suspicious activity near the dealership during the time frame of the crimes. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

If you have tips or video footage related to the incident, contact:

📞 Loveland Police Department Tip Line: (970) 962-2032

📞 Larimer County Crime Stoppers: (970) 221-6868

As investigations continue, North Forty News will provide updates on this developing story.

