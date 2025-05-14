Charlie Stevens Band Brings Local Talent to the Aggie Theatre

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins-based guitarist joins forces with Hot Dawg! featuring Jeremy Garrett and Friendly Reminders for a high-energy night of music

FORT COLLINS, CO — The Northern Colorado music scene will take center stage Thursday, July 31, 2025, as the Charlie Stevens Band headlines an unforgettable evening at the Aggie Theatre. Joining the lineup are Hot Dawg! Featuring Grammy-winning fiddler Jeremy Garrett (of The Infamous Stringdusters) and local favorite Friendly Reminders.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Aggie Theatre’s website and are expected to sell quickly.

A Fort Collins-based guitarist and music instructor, Charlie Stevens has been a key figure in Colorado’s acoustic music community. A University of Northern Colorado graduate with a dual emphasis in classical and bluegrass guitar, Charlie brings technical mastery and heartfelt storytelling to his performances. Originally from New Haven, Connecticut, Charlie has played at prominent venues throughout the East Coast and Colorado, building a dedicated fan base.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



In addition to performing, Charlie has been teaching private music lessons since 2015, helping students of all ages find their rhythm and voice.

Whether you’re a fan of acoustic bluegrass, jam bands, or just looking for a night out with some of the region’s most talented musicians, this event is a must-attend.

Don’t miss this homegrown showcase of Northern Colorado music. Get your tickets now and support local artists taking the stage in one of Fort Collins’ most iconic venues.

Attribution: Source material provided by event organizers.