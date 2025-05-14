Weld County Launches 2025 Redistricting Process

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community encouraged to participate in shaping district boundaries

WELD COUNTY, COLO. — The 2025 Weld County Redistricting Advisory Committee has officially begun its work, launching a public process to redraw commissioner district boundaries that reflect updated population data from the most recent U.S. Census.

At its first meeting on May 8, the committee appointed Adrienne Sandoval as Chair and Stacy Suniga as Vice Chair. The committee will meet weekly on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weld County Administration Building (1150 O St., Greeley). Meetings are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to submit comments via the online public input form.

The Redistricting Advisory Committee includes nine community members:

Julie Cozad

Zoe Hubbard

Dawn Kafes

Dave Long

Lane Mattox

Adrienne Sandoval

Sonny Subia

Stacy Suniga

Brandon Wark

The committee is tasked with preparing three proposed district maps for presentation to the Weld County Board of Commissioners—who serve as the county’s redistricting commission—at a public hearing on June 30. Additional public hearings are scheduled for July 9, July 16, and July 23 before a final map is adopted.

Redistricting ensures that district boundaries comply with Colorado Revised Statute 30-10-306.7 and the Weld County Home Rule Charter, aiming for fair and lawful representation based on population shifts.

More details and updates can be found on the official redistricting webpage:

Weld County 2025 Redistricting Information