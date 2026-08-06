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Charlie Stevens Band Takes New Belgium Mainstage

North Forty News
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Charlie Stevens Band Takes New Belgium Mainstage

Free Friday concert blends bluegrass traditions with rock, blues and high-energy acoustic improvisation

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Charlie Stevens Band will bring its hard-driving blend of bluegrass, rock and blues to New Belgium Brewing during the next installment of the brewery’s Music at the Mothership series.

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The free concert runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, on the New Belgium Mainstage, 500 Linden St. in Fort Collins. No ticket is required.

Based in Fort Collins, the Charlie Stevens Band creates energetic acoustic music while maintaining a strong connection to traditional bluegrass. The group incorporates influences from rock ’n’ roll, blues and other styles rooted in American music, creating performances built around musicianship, improvisation and driving rhythms.

Guitarist and music instructor Charlie Stevens formed the band after completing a music degree and establishing a teaching studio in Northern Colorado. The group has since performed at venues and festivals across Colorado and beyond, including FoCoMX, the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival and the Black Hills Bluegrass Festival.

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The band has also appeared locally at venues including Avogadro’s Number, Maxline Brewing, Salt Road Brewing and the Aggie Theatre. Its catalog includes original acoustic compositions alongside inventive interpretations of familiar songs.

Music at the Mothership presents free live music at New Belgium Brewing on Friday evenings throughout the summer.

Event Details

Music at the Mothership: Charlie Stevens Band
Friday, Aug. 7, 5–7 p.m.
New Belgium Brewing
500 Linden St., Fort Collins
Admission: Free
No ticket required

Source: New Belgium Brewing, Charlie Stevens Music and FoCoMA

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