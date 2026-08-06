Charlie Stevens Band Takes New Belgium Mainstage

Free Friday concert blends bluegrass traditions with rock, blues and high-energy acoustic improvisation

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Charlie Stevens Band will bring its hard-driving blend of bluegrass, rock and blues to New Belgium Brewing during the next installment of the brewery’s Music at the Mothership series.

Community Message

The free concert runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, on the New Belgium Mainstage, 500 Linden St. in Fort Collins. No ticket is required.

Based in Fort Collins, the Charlie Stevens Band creates energetic acoustic music while maintaining a strong connection to traditional bluegrass. The group incorporates influences from rock ’n’ roll, blues and other styles rooted in American music, creating performances built around musicianship, improvisation and driving rhythms.

Guitarist and music instructor Charlie Stevens formed the band after completing a music degree and establishing a teaching studio in Northern Colorado. The group has since performed at venues and festivals across Colorado and beyond, including FoCoMX, the Midwinter Bluegrass Festival and the Black Hills Bluegrass Festival.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The band has also appeared locally at venues including Avogadro’s Number, Maxline Brewing, Salt Road Brewing and the Aggie Theatre. Its catalog includes original acoustic compositions alongside inventive interpretations of familiar songs.

Music at the Mothership presents free live music at New Belgium Brewing on Friday evenings throughout the summer.

Event Details

Music at the Mothership: Charlie Stevens Band

Friday, Aug. 7, 5–7 p.m.

New Belgium Brewing

500 Linden St., Fort Collins

Admission: Free

No ticket required

Source: New Belgium Brewing, Charlie Stevens Music and FoCoMA

Keep Northern Colorado’s Music Scene in the Spotlight



North Forty News shares the concerts, artists and community events that make Northern Colorado a great place to live. Support independent local coverage and receive unlimited access by starting your membership today.



Support Local Music Coverage North Forty News shares the concerts, artists and community events that make Northern Colorado a great place to live. Support independent local coverage and receive unlimited access by starting your membership today.