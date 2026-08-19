Common Causes of Pedestrian Accidents

NHTSA counted 7,080 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2024. This number works out to 18 percent of every traffic death in the country and one pedestrian dying roughly every 74 minutes. Two details in that dataset do most of the explaining.

Dark conditions accounted for 76 percent of those deaths. Non-intersection locations accounted for 73 percent. That pattern traces back to a short, fairly consistent list of driver behaviors and road conditions that keep showing up in pedestrian cases, no matter which state the crash occurs in.

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Impairment, Distraction, and Speed

These three sit at the top of every version of the list. It would be difficult to notice a person in a crosswalk if you are impaired due to alcohol or are reading a screen. It would also be hard to react quickly if you’re speeding.

Firms handling these claims tend to name the same three. A Santa Fe car accident lawyer at Egolf + Ferlic + Martinez lists driving under the influence, distracted driving and reckless driving as the recurring causes of collisions in New Mexico. The firm’s published results include a $1.1 million pedestrian accident recovery alongside its auto work. What those three share is a driver whose attention arrives after the moment it was needed.

One nuance the shorthand tends to bury. NHTSA reports alcohol involvement in 43 percent of fatal pedestrian crashes. This figure counts a measurable blood alcohol concentration in the driver or the pedestrian or both.

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Treating impairment as a purely driver-side problem misreads the data. In fact, any claim built on that assumption meets a defense that has already read the same fact sheet.

Failure to Yield Is Its Own Category

Plenty of pedestrian crashes involve no impairment and no phone at all. A driver turning right on red, a driver nosing out of a parking lot, and a driver cutting a left turn across oncoming traffic. Each of those has to clear a crosswalk before proceeding, and a driver scanning only for other vehicles will look straight through a person who has the right of way. These happen at low speeds and still put people in hospitals, because a body on foot has no crumple zone, no belt and no airbag between it and a bumper.

Rideshare Added Its Own Version of the Problem

Pedestrian accident attorney Brian W. Easton and the team at Easton & Easton provide support you need after a pedestrian accident. If a driver hits you while you are walking, you may have the right to seek compensation for the resulting damages. You can also file a claim with the driver’s auto insurance. When insurance coverage does not fully cover your losses, a personal injury lawsuit may also be an option.

The coverage sits in layers too. Which policy responds turns on what the app was doing at the moment of impact, and California puts the rideshare company’s own coverage first once a driver has accepted a ride.

Why Darkness Compounds Everything Else

Darkness is not a separate cause so much as a multiplier on all the others. Unlit or badly lit stretches, dark clothing, drivers holding daytime speeds after sunset. NHTSA’s countermeasures guidance treats lighting and roadway design as levers precisely because the nighttime share of pedestrian deaths has stayed stubbornly high. Streets that feel perfectly walkable at four in the afternoon are a different proposition at nine at night, and the people walking them rarely adjust for that the way the statistics say they should.

Reconstructing the Seconds Before Impact

Whichever cause was actually operating, the work afterward is the same. Somebody has to rebuild what a driver was doing in the four or five seconds before contact, and almost none of that lives in one place. Police reports. Witness accounts, which decay fast. Phone records. In a rideshare case, the app’s own trip data, which shows whether the driver was en route to a pickup and how the clock was running.

Pedestrians get very little warning and almost no ability to protect themselves once a crash starts, which is why pinning down the specific cause carries so much weight in what follows. The difference between a claim that names a behavior and a claim that gestures at one is usually the difference in what an insurer offers.