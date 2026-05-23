Chris Higgins Brings Stand-Up to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High-energy comedian returns for two nights of laughs at The Comedy Fort

Stand-up comedian Chris Higgins is bringing two nights of comedy to The Comedy Fort later this month, giving Northern Colorado audiences a chance to enjoy a fast-paced performance packed with relatable humor and sharp observations.

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Higgins performs Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, both beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Fort Collins. Known for his energetic stage presence and everyday storytelling style, Higgins has built a growing following through appearances at comedy clubs and venues across the country.

For local comedy fans, the event adds another nationally touring act to Fort Collins’ expanding live entertainment scene. The Comedy Fort has continued to attract performers from around the country while helping strengthen downtown’s role as a destination for arts and nightlife.

Tickets and additional event information are available through The Comedy Fort.

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