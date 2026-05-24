United Way Opens Weld Grants

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New funding cycle will support nonprofits focused on children, families, and household stability across Weld County

Nonprofit organizations across Weld County now have an opportunity to apply for a share of $650,000 in community investment funding through the latest grant cycle from United Way of Weld County.

Community Message

The organization announced the opening of its 2026–2027 Collective Impact Investment Fund Request for Proposals, which aims to support programs and partnerships that improve long-term outcomes for local children, families, and individuals.

Funding priorities this year focus on two key areas identified in United Way’s strategic plan: cradle-to-career support and household stability. Leaders say the goal is to strengthen collaborative efforts that create measurable improvements throughout Weld County communities.

“Our Collective Impact Investment Fund reflects United Way’s commitment to partnering with organizations that are driving meaningful, long-term change in Weld County,” said Ernest Cienfuegos-Baca of United Way of Weld County. “We are excited to continue investing in innovative and collaborative solutions that help individuals and families thrive.”

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The application period opened on May 15 and continues through June 15, 2026. Applications and complete guidelines are available at United Way of Weld County Grant Application Cycle.

Applicants are encouraged to prepare responses in advance before submitting through Microsoft Forms, as applications must be completed in one sitting. Downloadable Word documents containing all application questions are available on the grant webpage to help organizations draft responses in advance.

To assist prospective applicants, United Way will also host virtual office hours sessions where organizations can ask questions and receive guidance on the proposal process. Interested participants can request invitations by emailing [email protected].

Virtual office hours are scheduled for:

May 28, 2026, from 3–4 p.m.

June 1, 2026, from 1–2 p.m.

United Way of Weld County says updates and frequently asked questions will continue to be posted online throughout the grant cycle.

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Attribution: Information provided by United Way of Weld County.