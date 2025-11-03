Colorado Ranks Third Best in the U.S. to See the Beaver Supermoon

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Clear skies, high altitude, and dark-sky access make Northern Colorado a top destination for stargazers this week

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado has been named the No. 3 best state in the country to view the upcoming Beaver Supermoon on November 5, according to a new national analysis from The Action Network. The study cites the state’s high elevation, dry fall air, and access to dark-sky sites as key factors for optimal moon-watching conditions.

A Rare and Radiant Night

This year’s Beaver Moon will be the closest full Moon to Earth since 2019, appearing up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual. The event offers a rare treat for skywatchers across Northern Colorado, where residents often enjoy crisp, clear autumn nights.

Named for the season when beavers build their dams in preparation for winter, the Beaver Moon marks one of the most visually striking lunar events of the year, with an average elevation of nearly 6,800 feet—the highest in the nation. Colorado’s thin, clean air enhances lunar brightness and sky clarity.

Top Spots for Viewing

According to the analysis, Rocky Mountain National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Mesa Verde, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre are among Colorado’s best vantage points. Northern Coloradans can also head to local high-elevation areas along the Front Range or Poudre Canyon for excellent moonrise views.

The state boasts 11.8 clear days in November, low humidity at 46.8%, and multiple Bortle-1 and Bortle-2 dark-sky sites, some of the darkest in North America.

“With more Americans following night-sky events than ever, we wanted to determine which states offer the best odds of seeing the upcoming Supermoon clearly,” said a spokesperson from The Action Network. “For residents of Colorado, a combination of high elevation, dry air, and dark skies makes it one of the best places in the country to witness it.”

Get Ready to Look Up

The Beaver Supermoon will rise shortly after sunset on Tuesday, November 5, reaching peak illumination later that night. For the best experience, experts recommend finding a dark location away from city lights and allowing your eyes 15–20 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

For the full national ranking and interactive Supermoon visibility map, visit The Action Network’s website.

Source – The Action Network