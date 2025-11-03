Greeley’s gBETA Showcase Celebrates Homegrown Innovation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fall 2025 cohort spotlights Northern Colorado startups in ag tech, AI, and manufacturing

GREELEY, Colo. – Northern Colorado’s startup scene takes center stage this Friday, November 7, as the City of Greeley and gener8tor host the gBETA Greeley Fall 2025 Showcase from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kimberly’s Event Center & Party Rentals (1029 8th Ave.).

This free, public event celebrates local entrepreneurship and innovation, featuring five emerging companies developing cutting-edge technologies in agriculture, manufacturing, and safety. The showcase allows founders to present their ideas to investors, business leaders, and community members while demonstrating how innovation fuels Greeley’s economic growth.

“The gBETA Greeley Showcase is such an exciting program in our community,” said Derrek Jerred, economic development manager for the City of Greeley. “I’m looking forward to hearing this season’s startups pitch their ideas and share how they’re helping shape future innovation in Greeley.”

The Fall 2025 gBETA Greeley cohort includes:

AeroApplied – Isaac Jerosz: Drone technology for agriculture and oil producers, offering targeted spraying, farmland mapping, and gas imaging.

– Isaac Jerosz: Drone technology for agriculture and oil producers, offering targeted spraying, farmland mapping, and gas imaging. Datag – Rick Dumm: AI-enabled facial recognition for horses and companion animals.

– Rick Dumm: AI-enabled facial recognition for horses and companion animals. Earth Science Agency – Blue Spikes: Standardized access to U.S. well data through maps, logs, and AI models.

– Blue Spikes: Standardized access to U.S. well data through maps, logs, and AI models. Impacto – Patsy Landaveri & Heather North: An AI platform simplifying environmental compliance for energy producers and regulators.

– Patsy Landaveri & Heather North: An AI platform simplifying environmental compliance for energy producers and regulators. Meshcomm Engineering – Nathan Gray: Connectivity solutions that allow equipment makers to integrate innovative features quickly and affordably.

The gBETA Showcase invites entrepreneurs, investors, and residents to support the region’s growing innovation ecosystem. Attendees can register for free and learn more about the accelerator’s work at gener8tor.com.

For questions, contact Allie Reitz, gBETA Greeley Program Manager, at [email protected].

Source: City of Greeley and gener8tor