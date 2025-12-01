Conch Girl Project Exhibition Explores Connection in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public art installation at The Lincoln Center invites reflection on belonging

Fort Collins residents have an opportunity this week to explore an intimate, thought-provoking art exhibition that connects global migration, personal identity, and community care. The Conch Girl Project, created by artist Sidian Liu, is now on display at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, offering a rare look at how strangers share space—and how that exchange can build unexpected emotional solidarity.

Liu, who moved from China to New York City in 2021, began the project by asking strangers to let her cook in their kitchens—alone. After preparing a meal for each kitchen owner, she printed and wheat-pasted large photographs of the visit on construction boards in New York City. The resulting images, paired with the owners’ written reflections, create a public dialogue on displacement, boundaries, and the universal experience of navigating the unfamiliar.

With support from the 2024 Denis Roussel Fellowship, Liu brought the project to Fort Collins in September 2024. The new exhibition features images and recipes generated during her week-long visit, expanding the series to include Northern Colorado households and highlighting the region’s own connections to migration, community building, and shared space.

The installation raises questions about how we relate to strangers, how we define neighbors, and how private spaces can become catalysts for public conversation. For Fort Collins, this exhibition serves as an invitation to pause, reconsider how we care for one another, and reflect on the unseen stories that shape our community.

Event Details

Date & Time: Friday, December 5, 2025, 12–6 p.m.

Additional dates: December 3, 10, and 12 (12–6 p.m.)

Location: The Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO

More Info: facebook.com (event link provided)

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.