Holiday Extravaganza to Fill Laporte With Cheer

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Holiday bake off and artisan market brighten Northern Colorado weekend

Northern Colorado Artist Community is kicking off a two-day Holiday Extravaganza in Laporte with a sweet start—a community bake off on Friday, December 5, from 5–7 p.m., followed by a handmade artisan gift market on Saturday, December 6, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission is free, making it an easy way for families and neighbors to celebrate the season close to home.

Friday evening’s Bake Off invites community bakers to bring their best treats while visitors taste and vote for their favorites. It’s a chance for home bakers, aspiring pros, and dessert lovers to come together, sample a variety of goodies, and cheer on local talent in a friendly, festive competition.

On Saturday, the celebration continues with a pop-up Artisan Market at Northern Colorado Artist Community, 3121 Kintzley Ct., Unit A, Laporte. Local makers will fill the space with handmade holiday gifts, from art and crafts to unique items for the special people on your list. Sanderosa Art Gallery will also be open, giving visitors even more ways to explore and support local creativity.

The Holiday Extravaganza is a reminder that some of the best holiday experiences can be found just up the road—in this case, right in Laporte—where neighbors gather, artists share their work. Shoppers can keep their gift-giving dollars in the community.

For more local events across Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com/calendar.