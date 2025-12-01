Siphon Overpass to Open Friday, Linking Southeast Fort Collins Trails

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New structure restores safe connection between Mail Creek and Power trails

The City of Fort Collins will open the new Siphon Overpass on Friday, Dec. 5, completing a long-planned trail connection linking the Mail Creek Trail with the Power Trail and restoring full access across southeast Fort Collins.

Project Rendering of Siphon Overpass (Photo Courtesy City of Fort Collins)

City officials highlighted significant progress earlier this fall when the entire overpass structure was lifted into place by crane, marking a milestone in connecting a previously isolated portion of the city’s trail network. The overpass now provides a direct, safe crossing over the Union Pacific Railroad between Harmony Road and Trilby Road, giving residents in nearby neighborhoods safer access to the rest of Fort Collins’ paved trail system.

Siphon Overpass Construction in November 2025 (Photo Courtesy City of Fort Collins)

The project included construction of the overpass, realignment of the Power Trail to meet the new structure, and improvements to adjacent trail sections. The Siphon Overpass was completed on schedule in coordination with Union Pacific Railroad, Platte River Power Authority, local partners, and community stakeholders.

Siphon Overpass Construction in November 2025 (Photo Courtesy City of Fort Collins)

Project information, maps, and background details are available at:

https://www.fcgov.com/engineering/siphonoverpass

More on the city’s trail and bike network is available at:

https://www.fcgov.com/bicycling/bike-maps

Additional project updates can also be found at:

https://www.fcgov.com/siphon

Find more Northern Colorado stories at NorthFortyNews.com.