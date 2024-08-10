 “Cowboy Boots” A Short Film by CSU Alum Eric Delehoy to Premiere at Lyric Theater in Ft. Collins

“Cowboy Boots,” by Eric Delehoy, explores the theme of finding one’s place in the world through the experiences of Jack, a gay farm boy, who drifts into a gay club in San Francisco. The 10-minute film will have its first screening at the Lyric Theater in Ft. Collins on August 24. This is Delehoy’s debut film.

“As a Colorado State alumnus with deep ties to the school and the area’s queer community, it was important for me to make Ft. Collins the first site this work will be screened,” said Delehoy. “Over the last few decades, I have received strong support from the queer community in the area and want to thank them all for helping me find my voice.”

Delehoy graduated from CSU in 1995 and also served as Executive Director of the Lambda Community Center, a non-profit queer community center serving northern Colorado/southern Wyoming, and later as President of the Board of that organization.

“Cowboy Boots” explores the intersection of accepting one’s sexual identity and trying to find the community in which it can reside. It is at once a dive into the longings and desires of a young, rural gay man and the realities of being a newcomer in a world that he doesn’t know or understand. While the story is queer in nature, the themes of finding one’s place, and the discomfort that comes along with doing so, are universal. “Cowboy Boots” was originally published in 2005 as a short story in Instant City: A Literary Exploration of San Francisco.

The screening will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24 at the Lyric Theater in Ft. Collins. It will be followed by a talk-back session with Delehoy and the two principal actors, Michael Ridley and Evan Halpert. A reception will follow. Tickets are $8.00 and are available here: Cowboy Boots (lyriccinema.com)