Pastels on 5th  Street Returns to Bring a Sidewalk Gallery of Art To Downtown Loveland

On Saturday, September 14, approximately 150 artists will be in Downtown Loveland, creating remarkable chalk art for Pastels on 5th Street! Now in its fourteenth year, Pastels on 5th Street is one of Northern Colorado’s most highly anticipated and well-loved events. The free, family-friendly festival brings together artists, businesses, and vendors to transform Downtown Loveland into a spectacular sidewalk art gallery. Most importantly, Pastels on 5th Street serves as a fundraising event for Alternatives to Violence. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, from 10 am-5 pm on 5th Street, between Cleveland and Lincoln Avenues in Loveland.

“Our team is thrilled to be returning this year with all the talented artists, vendors, music, and fun that the community loves. Many artists have told me this is their favorite event of the year,” said Event Director Vicky Paul-Bryant. “We are especially excited to welcome Dutch Bros Coffee as our first-ever presenting sponsor! Their support over the years has been invaluable, and we are so grateful to elevate our partnership with them. Their sponsorship will help make a life-changing impact on the many lives Alternatives to Violence helps in our community.”

There is a lot planned for this year’s event:

Chalk Art: Pastels on 5th showcases sidewalk chalk art created by approximately 150 artists. Artists spend hours transforming a sidewalk square into a work of art. Attendees are encouraged to visit the event at different times throughout the day to watch how the chalk art comes to life.

Live Music: The event will feature performances by local favorites. This year’s line-up includes:

Angela Perry: 11:00 am

Cerise Sprague & Johnny Argo: 12:15 pm

Girl Crush: 1:30 pm

Carnival Hustle: 3:00 pm



The Marketplace: The Marketplace section is made up of artisan goods and food vendors. Attendees will find unique, handmade goods and delicious offerings from local food trucks.

Kids’ Art Area: Children can enjoy creating their own works of art on the sidewalk with provided pastels.

Raffle: The Alternatives to Violence booth will hold a raffle to raise money for their nonprofit. Raffle tickets are $1 each.

Juried Competition: Judges will select their favorite works of art. Prizes are given to first, second and third place winners, plus a Young Artist award. Winners will be announced at 4:00 pm.

People’s Choice: Attendees can cast their own vote for their favorite art by submitting their choices at https://pastelson5th.org/vote/. Voting is open until Sunday, September 22 at 5:00 pm. It is $1 to vote, and all proceeds go to Alternatives to Violence.

Pastels on 5th Street is made possible by the generosity of local sponsors and businesses.

To learn more about Pastels on 5th, visit pastelson5th.org/ and follow the Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on the event.

About Alternatives to Violence:

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered victims the opportunity to heal both emotionally and physically in a supportive environment. Each year, we provide emergency shelter, safety planning, advocacy, information and referrals to local resources, crisis intervention, and, in some cases, longer-term housing to over 1,600 people in Loveland and Southern Larimer County.