Danny Joseph Headlines Foothills Summer Series July 3

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Season 26 The Voice finalist brings soulful country, blues, and classic favorites to Foothills Mall for a free Independence Day weekend performance.
Friday, July 3 | Foothills Mall, Fort Collins
Celebrate the holiday weekend with live music at the Foothills Summer Series as Danny Joseph and his band take the stage at Foothills Mall. Known for his soulful, raspy vocals and blues-inspired guitar work, Joseph gained national recognition as a finalist on Season 26 of The Voice.
Concertgoers can expect a mix of original soulful country songs alongside fresh interpretations of blues, soul, and country classics. The free performance is part of the Foothills Summer Series, which brings live entertainment to Fort Collins throughout the summer.
Event Details
What: The Foothills Summer Series featuring Danny Joseph and Band
When: Friday, July 3, 2026 (event runs throughout the day)
Where: Foothills Mall, 215 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins
Cost: Free
More Information: Call (970) 226-5555.
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Source: Event organizers.