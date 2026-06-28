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Danny Joseph Headlines Foothills Summer Series July 3

North Forty News
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Danny Joseph Headlines Foothills Summer Series July 3

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Season 26 The Voice finalist brings soulful country, blues, and classic favorites to Foothills Mall for a free Independence Day weekend performance.

Friday, July 3 | Foothills Mall, Fort Collins

Community Message

Celebrate the holiday weekend with live music at the Foothills Summer Series as Danny Joseph and his band take the stage at Foothills Mall. Known for his soulful, raspy vocals and blues-inspired guitar work, Joseph gained national recognition as a finalist on Season 26 of The Voice.

Concertgoers can expect a mix of original soulful country songs alongside fresh interpretations of blues, soul, and country classics. The free performance is part of the Foothills Summer Series, which brings live entertainment to Fort Collins throughout the summer.

Event Details

What: The Foothills Summer Series featuring Danny Joseph and Band
When: Friday, July 3, 2026 (event runs throughout the day)
Where: Foothills Mall, 215 E. Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins
Cost: Free
More Information: Call (970) 226-5555.

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A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton

Northern Colorado comes alive during the summer with live music, festivals, and community gatherings. North Forty News helps you stay connected with the events that make our region special.

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Source: Event organizers.

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