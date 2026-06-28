United Way of Weld County Restructures Amid Funding Challenges

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Staff reductions aim to strengthen long-term sustainability while expanding the organization’s collective impact role.

United Way of Weld County announced a significant organizational restructuring this week in response to mounting financial pressures affecting nonprofit organizations across Colorado and the nation.

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The changes include eliminating several staff positions and reorganizing others as part of the nonprofit’s 2026–2027 fiscal year budget. Organization leaders say the restructuring is intended to ensure long-term financial stability while advancing United Way’s transition to a collective-impact backbone organization that supports collaboration across the county’s nonprofit sector.

“We have made the difficult decision to eliminate several staff positions and reorganize others as part of a broader organizational restructuring tied to budgetary constraints,” said Melanie Woolman, chief executive officer of United Way of Weld County. “These changes will position the organization to more fully transition to being a Collective Impact backbone organization.”

Over the past two years, United Way has shifted away from operating direct-service programs and instead focused on bringing together nonprofit organizations, government agencies, businesses, and community leaders to address complex social challenges. In this role, the organization helps coordinate partnerships, develop community strategies, build public support, and mobilize funding for countywide initiatives.

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Board Chair Clint Dudley said the restructuring reflects broader financial challenges facing the nonprofit sector.

“What we are now seeing is nearly an entire sector facing what seems to be an invisible crisis: drastic cuts in funding for services and staffing, paired with demand that is higher than ever before,” Dudley said. “That is why United Way’s role as a backbone agency is so critical.”

Despite the staffing reductions, United Way officials emphasized that no community programs are being eliminated as part of the restructuring.

“Our commitment to Weld County remains as strong as ever,” Woolman said. “We’re incredibly grateful that we did not need to eliminate any programs this year. I can’t imagine our community without the 211 Resource and Referral line.”

Organization leaders also said they are committed to supporting employees affected by the staffing changes.

United Way of Weld County says its mission remains unchanged: building partnerships that create lasting community-wide improvements and helping ensure every Weld County household has the opportunity to succeed.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Nonprofit organizations across Northern Colorado continue to face significant financial pressures while demand for services remains high. North Forty News is committed to reporting on the organizations working to strengthen our communities and the challenges they encounter along the way.



Become a North Forty News member. Nonprofit organizations across Northern Colorado continue to face significant financial pressures while demand for services remains high. North Forty News is committed to reporting on the organizations working to strengthen our communities and the challenges they encounter along the way.

Source: United Way of Weld County