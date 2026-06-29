Colorado State Adds 11 New Rams for Inaugural Pac-12 Season

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

International recruiting class brings experience, depth, and talent to Fort Collins ahead of Colorado State’s first year in the Pac-12.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State women’s soccer has announced the addition of 11 new student-athletes for the 2026 season, assembling a diverse recruiting class as the Rams prepare for their inaugural campaign in the Pac-12 Conference.

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The incoming group represents five countries across four continents and includes freshmen, transfers, and graduate students. Several newcomers bring international and professional experience, while others arrive after successful collegiate careers at programs across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding student-athletes to our program,” said head coach Keeley Hagen. “Coming to us from around the world and representing a wide range of ages and backgrounds, each of them brings something special and unique that makes this group unlike any we have seen before.”

The additions follow one of the strongest seasons in program history in 2025 and complement a returning core that includes Bridget Arnold, Mia Casey, Avery Boulom, and Kaja Dionne.

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Among the most experienced newcomers is graduate midfielder Noa Ganthier, who represented Haiti at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and captained Florida International. Senior forward Shadia Valenzuela arrives after earning Gulf South Conference honors at Montevallo and previously represented Colombia’s U20 National Team.

The Rams also added several transfers from Power Four and Division I programs, including Sydney Torres (Ole Miss), Alexis Cockrill-Gonzalez (Oregon), Skylar Alonso and Linnea Nestor (South Florida), Danielle Charleston (Wright State), and Brooke Piper (Abilene Christian).

International recruits add further depth to the roster. Dutch midfielder Fabienne Bos spent six years in PEC Zwolle’s youth academy before making her professional debut in the Women’s Eredivisie. New Zealand forward Poppy O’Brien brings an impressive résumé that includes youth national team appearances, a regional championship, and multiple national titles. Freshman forward London Landry rounds out the class after developing with Solar Soccer Club, one of the nation’s premier ECNL programs.

Colorado State is expected to release its complete 2026 schedule later this summer as the Rams prepare for their first season competing in the Pac-12.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Colorado State athletics continue to elevate Northern Colorado’s national profile, and we’ll be following the Rams throughout their first season in the Pac-12. Independent local journalism keeps our community connected to the stories that matter on and off the field.



Become a North Forty News member. Colorado State athletics continue to elevate Northern Colorado’s national profile, and we’ll be following the Rams throughout their first season in the Pac-12. Independent local journalism keeps our community connected to the stories that matter on and off the field.

Source: Colorado State Athletics