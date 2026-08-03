David Khrikuli Brings International Piano Mastery to Fort Collins

Young Chopin Competition finalist headlines International Keyboard Odyssiad concert at CSU

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – One of classical music’s fastest-rising young stars will perform in Fort Collins on Wednesday, Aug. 5, as internationally acclaimed pianist David Khrikuli takes the stage for The Young Titans Concert No. 2 at Colorado State University’s Organ Recital Hall.

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The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St., and is part of the International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival, U.S.A., a premier summer piano competition and festival that showcases internationally recognized pianists, competition medalists, and emerging talent.

Khrikuli has quickly gained international recognition following his finalist performance at the 2025 Chopin International Piano Competition, where his expressive artistry and technical brilliance earned praise from audiences and judges alike. His growing list of accolades also includes First Prize at the Cantù International Piano and Orchestra Competition in Italy and both First Prize and the Audience Prize at Spain’s Vigo International Piano Competition.

Known for combining fearless virtuosity with emotional depth, Khrikuli represents a new generation of concert pianists making an impact on the global stage. His Fort Collins performance offers local audiences a chance to experience world-class classical music in an intimate recital setting.

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Tickets range from $38 for adults to $17 for students, while children ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Organ Recital Hall, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St., Fort Collins

Source: International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival, U.S.A.

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