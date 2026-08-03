New Campaign Connects Colorado Farmers With Families Facing Hunger

150 Colorado Agricultural Legacy Fund aims to support local producers while providing fresh food to Coloradans in need during the state’s 150th anniversary celebration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Feeding Colorado, Colorado Proud, and the Colorado Department of Agriculture have launched a statewide campaign to strengthen local food systems while helping feed families experiencing food insecurity across Colorado.

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Running from Colorado Day on Aug. 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 7, the campaign introduces the 150 Colorado Agricultural Legacy Fund, which will raise money to purchase Colorado-made, raised, and grown food for distribution through Feeding Colorado’s network of food banks and nearly 800 hunger relief partners.

“For more than 150 years, Colorado agriculture has fed this state and shaped who we are,” said Mandy Pullaro, executive director of Feeding Colorado. “The 150 Colorado Agricultural Legacy Fund is how we carry that forward — partnering with Colorado Proud and the Colorado Department of Agriculture to strengthen local food economies, open new markets for our producers, and make sure fresh, healthy food reaches our neighbors in need.”

Funds raised through the campaign will be used exclusively to purchase Colorado Proud products, creating new market opportunities for farmers and ranchers while increasing access to fresh, nutritious food for families across the state.

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“This partnership is a powerful way to bridge the gap between our local producers and the families who need fresh, nutritious food the most,” said Amanda Laban, director of the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Markets Division. “This collaboration connects distinct aspects of our local food system, provides our producers with a new market opportunity, and guarantees that every dollar raised stays right here in our Colorado communities.”

Feeding Colorado partners with more than 150 regional producers and works to improve food security through advocacy, education, and collaboration. The Colorado Department of Agriculture supports local food systems through programs that expand market opportunities, improve food access, and invest in agricultural infrastructure statewide.

Coloradans interested in supporting the campaign can donate to the 150 Colorado Agricultural Legacy Fund through Feeding Colorado.

Source: Feeding Colorado, Colorado Proud, Colorado Department of Agriculture

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