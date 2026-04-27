Debut Theatre Company Brings The Odyssey to Life in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Young performers take audiences on a fast-paced, family-friendly journey through Homer’s epic tale

FORT COLLINS — A classic story of adventure, resilience, and the pull of home arrives on stage this May as Debut Theatre Company presents The Odyssey at The Lincoln Center.

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Opening Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m., this imaginative production features 16 young actors portraying more than 60 characters—from gods and monsters to sailors and spirits. With creative puppetry, dynamic staging, and a brisk pace, the show brings Homer’s timeless epic to life in a way that’s accessible and engaging for all ages.

Audiences will follow Odysseus and his crew as they navigate perilous seas, face mythological creatures like the Cyclops and Sirens, and journey through the underworld—all while striving to return home. The production emphasizes storytelling, teamwork, and creativity, making it a standout local arts experience for families and theater lovers alike.

Performances run May 1–3 and May 8, with evening shows at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12, plus a small box office fee.

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Whether you’re introducing younger audiences to classic literature or looking for a lively night at the theater, this production offers a unique chance to support local youth talent while enjoying a legendary tale reimagined on stage.

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