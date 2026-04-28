Fort Collins Homeowners Demand Statewide HOA Reform

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Statewide effort calls for stronger oversight and protections for Colorado residents

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins couple has launched a statewide petition to change how homeowners’ associations are regulated in Colorado, turning a neighborhood issue into a broader push for reform.

Community Message

Karl and Dani King, who live in the Greenstone Planned Unit Development, say their experience over several years led them to believe many homeowners face similar challenges—and that broader reform is needed.

Their petition, now live online, calls on the Governor and Colorado State Legislature to strengthen oversight, enforce existing laws, and provide clearer protections for homeowners.

👉 View and sign the petition:

https://www.change.org/p/protect-colorado-homeowners-reform-hoa-laws-now.

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As of this writing, the petition has 148 verified signatures, a number the Kings say reflects early but growing support for the issue.

What the Petition Calls For

The petition focuses on several key areas the Kings say need attention under the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act:

Stronger enforcement of existing HOA laws

Greater accountability for boards and management companies

Protections for homeowners who raise concerns

Reforms to reduce financial and legal pressure on residents

The Kings say the goal is not just to address individual disputes, but to create clearer, more consistent protections for homeowners across the state.

“Legislators need to see clear public demand,” they said. “This petition is a way for homeowners to be heard.”

The petition is rooted in the Kings’ own experience—but they say it quickly grew beyond their neighborhood.

From Local Experience to Statewide Effort

The couple says their concerns began within their own community and grew over time as they researched HOA governance and connected with other homeowners.

They estimate they have spent more than $24,000 on legal consultations, research, and communication efforts over several years.

In recent months, they began sharing their experience publicly and say they have heard from residents across Northern Colorado and beyond who describe similar concerns.

“We realized this is not just about one neighborhood,” they said. “Homeowners across Colorado are facing similar challenges.”

Where It Began

The Kings say their concerns began several years ago with a property-related issue involving neighboring landscaping and safety concerns.

After attempting to resolve the matter through neighbors and their homeowners association, they say the situation led to broader questions about how HOA rules are interpreted, enforced, and communicated.

Over time, what started as a single issue expanded into a deeper review of HOA governance and homeowner rights.

Why It Matters Now

The Kings say timing is a key part of their effort, citing the current election cycle as an opportunity to draw attention to the issue.

They believe petitions can help demonstrate to lawmakers that there is widespread interest in addressing HOA-related concerns—particularly at a time when elected officials are paying closer attention to voter priorities.

“This is about showing that people care and want change,” they said.

A Broader Conversation in Northern Colorado

Homeowners associations are common across Northern Colorado and often play a role in maintaining shared spaces and enforcing neighborhood standards.

While many residents see HOAs as beneficial for property values and community consistency, others have raised concerns about transparency, fees, communication, and oversight.

The Kings say education is central to their effort, encouraging homeowners to better understand their rights and how HOA systems operate.

“An informed homeowner is a protected homeowner,” they said.

How to Get Involved

The Kings are encouraging homeowners across Colorado to review the petition, share it with others, and stay informed about how HOA laws affect their communities.

👉 View and sign the petition:

https://www.change.org/p/protect-colorado-homeowners-reform-hoa-laws-now

They say building awareness and participation is key to demonstrating public support to lawmakers.

What Comes Next

The Kings say their focus now is on building awareness and encouraging homeowners to participate by signing and sharing the petition.

They also encourage residents to stay engaged and share their own experiences as part of a broader conversation about HOA governance in Colorado.

“We’re not alone in this,” they said. “And together, homeowners can be heard.”

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