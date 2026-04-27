Loveland Breaks Ground On Avenue South District

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

140-acre Centerra project signals housing, jobs, and business growth for Northern Colorado

Loveland leaders and developers will break ground this week on a major new mixed-use district in Centerra, marking the start of a project expected to shape housing, employment, and retail opportunities across Northern Colorado.

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The ceremony, hosted by Realberry, will take place Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at the corner of Hahns Peak Drive and Mountain Lion Drive in Loveland. The event will feature local officials, including Mayor Patrick McFall, as well as development and construction partners.

Hahns Peak Dr & Mountain Lion Dr (Photo courtesy Google Maps)

The project, known as Avenue South, spans 140 acres within the broader Centerra development. Plans call for nearly 2,000 residential units at full buildout, including 475 single-family homes and more than 1,200 apartments, condos, and townhomes—adding significant housing inventory in a region facing continued population growth.

In addition to housing, Avenue South is expected to bring approximately 150,000 square feet of office space and a new corporate headquarters for Hensel Phelps, which is relocating from Greeley. The move could shift jobs and economic activity closer to Loveland, strengthening the area’s role as a regional business hub.

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Retail development is the first phase to proceed, with vertical construction now beginning. Residential construction is anticipated to follow in 2027.

For Northern Colorado residents, the project represents more than new buildings—it signals continued growth in housing options, job opportunities, and commercial services in one of the region’s fastest-developing corridors.

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Attribution: Realberry