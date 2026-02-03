Della Mae; Grammy-Nominated Roots Music in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

All-woman string band performs at the Fort Collins Armory on February 6

Della Mae, the Grammy-nominated all-woman string band, takes the stage at the Fort Collins Armory on Friday, February 6, at 8 p.m., offering Northern Colorado audiences an evening of high-energy roots music with a global perspective.

Founded by lead vocalist and guitarist Celia Woodsmith and two-time national fiddle champion Kimber Ludiker, Della Mae brings together musicians from across North America, each shaped by diverse musical traditions. Joined by guitarist Avril Smith and bassist Vickie Vaughn, the band is known for tight harmonies, virtuosic playing, and an engaging live presence.

Beyond the music, Della Mae’s work centers on advocacy and mentorship, using performance to expand opportunities for women and girls in music. The band has toured more than 30 countries, sharing a message of connection and understanding through roots-based sound. Their fan-funded album Family Reunion captures the joy of reuniting after extended virtual collaboration and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

