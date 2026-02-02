1.33 Million Chickens Quarantined as Colorado Declares Disaster Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New cases in Weld, Larimer, and Logan counties prompt renewed biosecurity guidance for Northern Colorado flock owners

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected at a large commercial egg-laying operation in Weld County, alongside three additional cases in backyard flocks in Larimer and Logan counties, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. State officials say the detections confirm the virus is actively circulating and reinforce the need for vigilance among poultry owners across Northern Colorado.

All affected premises are under quarantine, with control areas established in Weld and Logan counties. The Weld County commercial egg-laying facility alone houses approximately 1.33 million chickens and is under active state and federal response, including depopulation and disposal. A verbal disaster declaration has been issued to support coordinated mitigation and response efforts across agencies.

“This is a reminder that avian influenza remains present in Colorado,” said Dr. Maggie Baldwin, Colorado State Veterinarian. “We urge flock owners to closely monitor their birds and strengthen biosecurity measures to reduce risk.”

The most recent backyard detections include two flocks in Larimer County and one in Logan County, with confirmations finalized through testing at Colorado State University and the United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory. In Logan County, an area quarantine is in place, and poultry owners within the zone are asked to self-report flock status to state officials.

State agriculture leaders note that avian influenza is often carried by migrating wild birds and can cause severe illness or death in poultry. Since the summer of 2024, Colorado has not recorded any human cases. An updated statewide situation report is available through the department’s avian influenza response page at https://ag.colorado.gov/HPAIresponse.

The department urges all poultry owners to review and implement strict biosecurity practices, including limiting contact with wild birds, securing housing areas, and monitoring for symptoms such as sudden death, reduced egg production, or lethargy. Guidance on biosecurity is available at https://ag.colorado.gov/animal-health/biosecurity-101.

Suspected cases in poultry or livestock should be reported directly to the State Veterinarian’s Office through the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s reportable diseases page. Suspected feline cases should be reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and sick or dead wild birds should be reported to local offices of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture