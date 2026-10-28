Digable Planets Headline Halloween Night at Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins

The influential hip-hop group is scheduled to perform on October 31, offering Northern Colorado music fans a Halloween night concert downtown.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins music fans can celebrate Halloween with live hip-hop as Digable Planets takes the stage at the Aggie Theatre on Saturday, October 31.

The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m., bringing a group known for blending jazz influences, thoughtful lyricism, and distinctive rhythms to one of downtown Fort Collins’ established live music venues.

Digable Planets emerged in the early 1990s with a sound that helped define an alternative direction for hip-hop. The trio, consisting of Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, gained widespread recognition with its 1993 debut album, Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space).

The album featured the Grammy-winning single “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” which introduced a wider audience to the group’s jazz-infused approach. Their follow-up album, Blowout Comb, released in 1994, further established their reputation for adventurous production and socially conscious songwriting.

More than three decades after their breakthrough, Digable Planets remain an influential name in alternative hip-hop, with music that connects generations of listeners.

The Halloween performance gives Northern Colorado audiences an intimate concert setting to experience that musical legacy without traveling to Denver.

For Fort Collins, performances by nationally recognized artists also contribute to the city’s identity as a regional destination for live entertainment.

Event Details

What: Digable Planets Live in Concert

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 8 p.m.

Where: Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

Tickets: Check with the venue for current pricing and availability.

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