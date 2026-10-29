Larimer County Investigators Seek Public’s Help Finding Missing Grand Lake Man

Mark Thiebaut Jr., 28, was last seen in an Estes Valley neighborhood in early October, where investigators later discovered his abandoned pickup truck.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 28-year-old Grand Lake man who disappeared in early October, leaving behind his pickup truck in a residential neighborhood near Estes Park, deputies reported

Mark Thiebaut Jr. missing after responding to a report of an abandoned GMC Sierra in the 700 block of Goblins Castle Road in the Estes Valley.

Investigators determined that the truck belonged to Thiebaut, who had rented a nearby vacation home. By the time deputies began investigating, new visitors had occupied the rental property.

Deputies contacted Thiebaut’s family, who expressed concerns about his welfare and reported that they had not heard from him in more than a week.

Extensive Search Finds No Trace

Investigators confirmed that Thiebaut parked his truck in the neighborhood in early October but have been unable to determine where he went afterward.

The Sheriff’s Office coordinated a search involving investigators, patrol deputies, emergency services personnel, the Larimer Regional All Hazard/Crisis Response team, certified Larimer County Search and Rescue volunteers, trained search dogs, and UCHealth tactical emergency medical services personnel.

Despite those efforts, search teams did not locate Thiebaut.

Authorities reported finding no evidence of foul play.

With no additional information about Thiebaut’s possible whereabouts or intended travel plans, officials suspended active search operations. Investigators said they remain prepared to follow up on new leads as information becomes available.

Mark Thiebaut Jr., 28, of Grand Lake, is the subject of an ongoing missing person investigation. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brent Manley at 970-498-5336. (Photo courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Public Asked to Share Information

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Thiebaut, encountered his vehicle, or knows where he intended to travel to come forward.

Even seemingly minor information could help investigators establish a clearer timeline of his movements.

Anyone with information about Mark Thiebaut Jr.’s location or intended destination is asked to contact Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brent Manley at 970-498-5336.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.