Digital Passport to Explore Colorado Launches for 2026 Celebrations

DENVER, Colo. (April 22, 2025) — Colorado is kicking off a bold statewide adventure with the launch of its Digital Passport Program, a signature initiative of the America 250 – Colorado 150 commemoration. Designed to encourage both residents and visitors to discover the state’s rich culture, landscapes, and businesses, the interactive passport will debut in summer 2025 with a full statewide rollout in 2026.

Available through Colorado.com and the MyColorado app, the passport spans all 64 counties. Participants can explore parks, historical sites, and local businesses, earning digital badges, rewards, discounts, and exclusive offers for every stop they make.

“This program provides a remarkable opportunity for Coloradans and visitors to engage with our state’s history and support local businesses,” said Tim Wolfe, Commission Co-Chair and Director of the Colorado Tourism Office. Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The Colorado Tourism Office (CTO), part of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), partnered with the America 250 – Colorado 150 Commission to bring the passport to life. Major funding is provided by United Airlines, which has served Colorado since 1937 and remains the state’s most-flown airline.

“We’re proud to support this celebration of our state’s legacy and vibrant future,” said BJ Youngerman, Managing Director of Global Market Strategy and Community Impact at United.

The passport is one of twelve signature initiatives celebrating both 150 years of Colorado statehood and 250 years of U.S. independence. Learn more and get involved at Am250CO150.org.