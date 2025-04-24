A Century of Courage: Honoring Berthoud’s Firefighting Legacy

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

BERTHOUD, Colo. — On a windswept March day in 1916, the Berthoud fire department charged into action to stop a fast-moving fire threatening the L.P. Curtis property just southwest of town. Over a century later, their bravery and swift response still serve as a powerful reminder of the legacy carried on by today’s local firefighters.

According to a March 24, 1916 issue of the Berthoud Bulletin, what began as a minor trash fire quickly escalated due to high winds, sparking nearby straw and a feed rack. But when the “wild-cat whistle turned loose,” Berthoud’s fire crew sprang into action. With a fire truck, chemicals, and hose cart in tow, they connected to a water source at Mary Curtis’s corner on Welch Avenue and laid down 1,000 feet of hose—extinguishing the flames before they could spread further.

"Only the prompt and efficient work of the Berthoud fire department saved the barn and other outbuildings… from destruction by fire Tuesday." – Berthoud Bulletin, 1916

“Again the fire boys are to be commended for good work.” – Berthoud Bulletin

The Berthoud Historical Society shares this story not only as a look back at local history but as a celebration of enduring community spirit. The same commitment to protecting lives and property defines Berthoud’s fire crews today.

The Berthoud Fire Protection District added, “What a great bit of history! Thanks Berthoud Historical Society for sharing this. We have a small display of Berthoud firefighting history on the south side of our Station 61 building (Welch Ave.) that the Caretakers of Tradition coordinated with community donations—stop by sometime and check it out. Since 1888—we are here if you need us!”

Residents are encouraged to explore this historical display and take a moment to reflect on the generations of firefighters who’ve answered the call with courage and compassion.

Follow the Berthoud Historical Society for more stories of local heroism and history at berthoudhistoricalsociety.org.