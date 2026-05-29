Disney Favorites Take Center Stage In Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free outdoor concert launches Loveland Concert Band’s summer series with beloved Disney music and local student scholarships.

Families across Northern Colorado can enjoy an evening of music under the stars when the Loveland Concert Band opens its Summer Concerts in the Park series on Tuesday, June 2, with a performance featuring Disney favorites at the Lynn and Norma Hammond Amphitheater in North Lake Park.

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The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature music from some of Disney’s most recognizable films, including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and other audience favorites. The performance is the first in a summer-long concert series presented by the Loveland Concert Band, with a different theme featured each week through early July.

In addition to the music, the evening will include recognition of local student achievement through the presentation of the Findling, Gleichman, Smith, and Anderson Memorial Scholarships awarded to students within the Thompson School District.

Concert organizers encourage residents to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and the whole family for an evening of community entertainment. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated and help support the band’s ongoing performances and community programs.

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Future concerts in the series will feature Broadway classics, John Williams’s music, patriotic favorites, and selections from around the world.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.

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