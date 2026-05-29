Scam Warnings Rise Across Larimer County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s Office urges residents to stay alert as scammers increasingly impersonate law enforcement, banks, and government agencies.

Larimer County residents are being warned about a surge in scam activity, particularly schemes involving fake law enforcement officers, fraudulent warrants, and threats designed to pressure victims into sending money.

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According to the latest Scambusters newsletter from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are becoming increasingly aggressive, using forged court documents, fake arrest warrants, and threats against individuals and their families to pressure victims into complying. Officials say these tactics are designed to create panic and force quick decisions before victims have time to verify the claims.

One of the most common scams currently reported in Larimer County involves callers claiming to represent law enforcement agencies. Victims are told they missed jury duty, failed to appear as a witness, or have outstanding warrants requiring immediate payment. The scammers often demand payment through cryptocurrency, wire transfers, gift cards, Zelle, Venmo, or other difficult-to-trace methods.

Sheriff’s Office officials stress that legitimate law enforcement agencies never call to demand payment to resolve a warrant, a missed court appearance, or a legal matter. Residents are encouraged to hang up immediately and contact the agency directly if they have concerns.

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Officials are also seeing an increase in scams in which callers possess personal information, such as Social Security numbers or dates of birth. While this can make the calls seem legitimate, authorities note that data breaches have made large amounts of personal information available to criminals.

Additional scams reported recently include:

Fake bank fraud investigations asking customers to withdraw cash for the FBI.

Rental scams are collecting Social Security numbers and financial information.

Fraudulent invoices impersonating legitimate businesses.

Fake Apple security alerts and account warnings sent by text message.

Online marketplace scams involving Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and Depop.

Cryptocurrency investment scams that begin through social media or “wrong number” text messages.

Sextortion scams use real or AI-generated images to blackmail victims.

The Sheriff’s Office advises residents to be especially cautious whenever someone requests secrecy, demands immediate payment, or asks them to download remote-access software such as ConnectWise, AnyDesk, LogMeIn, or GoToMyPC.

Officials also encourage residents to avoid clicking unknown links, never provide personal information over the phone, and independently verify any request involving money.

The newsletter highlights ongoing national efforts to combat fraud, including proposed federal legislation to protect seniors, reduce cryptocurrency-related scams, and strengthen enforcement against international fraud operations.

Residents can learn more about current fraud trends and prevention tips through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office fraud awareness resources at Larimer County Fraud and Scam Information.

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Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Scambusters Newsletter, May 2026.