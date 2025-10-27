Downtown Fort Collins to Shine Bright for Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Old Town celebration kicks off the season November 7 with live music and community spirit

FORT COLLINS – The holiday season in Northern Colorado officially begins Friday, November 7, as the annual Downtown Fort Collins Holiday Lighting Ceremony returns to Old Town Square. Sponsored by Fort Collins Connexion, the event will feature live music, community festivities, and the much-anticipated moment when thousands of lights illuminate downtown for the first time this winter.

Live performances by Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band will fill Old Town Square from 5:30 to 7 p.m., leading up to a brief ceremony at 6:30 p.m. before the switch is flipped.

“The annual tradition of turning on the lights downtown is the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season in Fort Collins,” said Dean Klingner, the city’s Director of Community Services. “We’re fortunate to live in a place that truly values creating spaces for people to gather and enjoy being together, while also supporting local businesses and restaurants.”

PHOTO BY DAN BIHN FROM DOWNTOWNFORTCOLLINS.COM

The holiday lighting program is a collaborative effort funded by the City of Fort Collins, the Downtown Development Authority, and the Downtown General Improvement District. Together, they help maintain the charm and vibrancy of Old Town throughout the winter months.

“Fort Collins Connexion is proud to serve as the event sponsor,” said Chad Crager, Executive Director of Connexion. “As Fort Collins’ community-owned fiber optic internet provider, Connexion is dedicated to supporting local initiatives, strengthening the economy, and fostering community connection.”

Street Closures and Parking

Temporary closures will begin at 3:30 p.m. on November 7 around the event area, including:

Walnut Street (College Ave. to Mountain Ave.)

(College Ave. to Mountain Ave.) 200 block of Linden Street (Walnut to Jefferson)

(Walnut to Jefferson) Mountain Avenue (between College and Remington)

(between College and Remington) Remington Street (Mountain to Oak, parking garage access open)

Parking is available at:

Old Town Garage , 209 E. Mountain Ave.

, 209 E. Mountain Ave. Civic Center Garage , 120 N. Mason St.

, 120 N. Mason St. Firehouse Alley Garage, 165 Chestnut St.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or take MAX Transit due to expected high traffic volumes.

More About the Lights

The annual installation—managed by SavATree, LLC—spans 334 trees across downtown and features more than 65,000 individual bulbs. The process takes six weeks, beginning in September, with lights glowing nightly from November 7 through February 14, 2026.

For full event details, street closure maps, and parking information, visit fcgov.com/downtown-holiday-lights.

Source: City of Fort Collins