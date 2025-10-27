Fort Collins Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle Crash on South College Avenue

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after collision prompts major traffic closure and investigation

FORT COLLINS – Fort Collins Police Services is investigating a serious two-vehicle crash that occurred late Sunday morning, October 26, at the intersection of South College Avenue and Rutgers Avenue.

Just after 11:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a collision involving a 2009 Ducati 696 motorcycle and a 1999 Subaru Legacy. The motorcyclist, the sole rider on the bike, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Subaru was the only occupant in that vehicle.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team took over the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the Subaru Legacy was turning left from South College Avenue onto Rutgers Avenue when it collided with the southbound motorcycle.

Southbound lanes of College Avenue were closed between Prospect Road and Rutgers Avenue while investigators processed the scene. Officers worked to maintain access for nearby businesses during the closure.

Police are examining whether speed or impairment contributed to the crash. “Our team is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and providing answers for the families affected,” said Sergeant David Lindsay, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Officer Matt Brede at (970) 221-6540.

For more information about Fort Collins Police Services, visit fcgov.com/police.

Attribution: Fort Collins Police Services