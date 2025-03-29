Earth Day Fort Collins Returns April 19 with Eco-Inspired Energy

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO – Get ready to celebrate our planet with purpose. Earth Day Fort Collins returns on Friday, April 19, and it’s more than just a gathering—it’s a call to action for the Northern Colorado community. Held at Civic Center Park, this free, family-friendly event is a hub for local sustainability, innovation, and education.

A Northern Colorado Tradition for Over 15 Years

Organized by the Sustainable Living Association, Earth Day Fort Collins has brought thousands of people together over the years to explore sustainable living and environmental stewardship. The event features:

Live music and local food vendors

Interactive exhibits focused on renewable energy, conservation, and climate solutions

Hands-on activities for all ages

Educational talks from local environmental leaders

Earth Day Fort Collins connects people to the resources and tools they need to make a real difference.

Local Action, Global Impact

While climate change and environmental degradation are global issues, Earth Day Fort Collins reminds us that the solutions begin right here at home. From choosing eco-friendly habits to supporting sustainable businesses and influencing policy, every step taken locally helps shape a more resilient future.

As environmental concerns grow, community events like this empower residents to be part of lasting change.

Get Involved

There are several ways to take part in Earth Day Fort Collins:

Attend : Enjoy an inspiring day in Civic Center Park with your community.

: Enjoy an inspiring day in Civic Center Park with your community. Volunteer : Help run the event and receive perks like a commemorative t-shirt and drink token. Sign up at sustainablelivingassociation.org/volunteer.

: Help run the event and receive perks like a commemorative t-shirt and drink token. Sign up at sustainablelivingassociation.org/volunteer. Sponsor or Exhibit : Promote your organization’s environmental values and connect with engaged attendees. Apply at sustainablelivingassociation.org/earth-day-fort-collins.

: Promote your organization’s environmental values and connect with engaged attendees. Apply at sustainablelivingassociation.org/earth-day-fort-collins. Share: Spread awareness by inviting friends, family, and colleagues.

Join the Movement

Fort Collins is known for its sustainability leadership, and Earth Day Fort Collins showcases that commitment. Let’s come together to celebrate our planet and inspire one another to take meaningful action.

Event Details:

Earth Day Fort Collins

Friday, April 19, 2024

Civic Center Park, Fort Collins

Free admission

Learn more at sustainablelivingassociation.org/earth-day-fort-collins.