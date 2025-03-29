New Trails, Boating Access, and Conservation Efforts Set for Chimney Hollow by 2027

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Big changes are coming to Chimney Hollow Open Space, a scenic stretch of wild land nestled just five miles southwest of Loveland. After nearly a year of community input and planning, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has officially completed its Adaptive Management Plan—a major step forward in preparing the 1,847-acre open space and its 760-acre reservoir for public use by 2027.

This long-anticipated destination will offer Northern Colorado residents and visitors a chance to experience nature at its finest, with a mix of recreational amenities and thoughtful conservation strategies.

What’s Coming to Chimney Hollow

The Adaptive Management Plan lays out several key developments designed to support nature-based recreation while protecting the area’s rare species and sensitive habitats.

Here’s what’s included:

10-12 miles of multi-use trails : Hikers and bikers will enjoy shoreline loops, a connector to nearby Carter Lake, and trails with possible limited or directional use to reduce environmental impact.

: Hikers and bikers will enjoy shoreline loops, a connector to nearby Carter Lake, and trails with possible limited or directional use to reduce environmental impact. Reservoir access : A concrete boat ramp, floating dock, and designated areas for wakeless boating and swimming are planned.

: A concrete boat ramp, floating dock, and designated areas for and are planned. Day-use amenities : Visitors can expect modern features including picnic shelters, parking areas, restrooms, and kiosks with maps and info.

: Visitors can expect modern features including picnic shelters, parking areas, restrooms, and kiosks with maps and info. New trailhead near Carter Lake: This southern access point will create another scenic gateway into Chimney Hollow.

LCDNR will also implement measures to protect golden eagle nesting areas, preserve rare native plant life, and restrict access in ecologically sensitive zones such as the reservoir’s east side and quarry area.

Community Feedback Shaped the Vision

The plan was shaped through extensive public engagement. Over 1,400 people visited the project’s website, with nearly 600 comments submitted and 471 detailed survey responses collected. Input also came from a technical advisory committee, local advisory boards, and the Larimer County Board of Commissioners.

The result is a blueprint that balances recreation and protection—a win-win for both outdoor enthusiasts and the environment.

You can read the full Adaptive Management Plan at:

👉 larimer.gov/chimney-hollow-open-space-adaptive-management-plan

A Look Back—and Forward

Larimer County first acquired Chimney Hollow in 2004 with the vision of one day providing public access to this rugged and ecologically rich landscape. The reservoir, managed in conjunction with Northern Water’s Windy Gap Firming Project, will serve both recreation and regional water storage needs when fully completed.

To learn more about Chimney Hollow and other Larimer County open spaces, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Since 1954, the department has protected more than 57,000 acres of land and manages 13 open space properties for public enjoyment and ecological stewardship. Learn more at larimer.gov/naturalresources.

📍 Stay tuned to NorthFortyNews.com for updates on the Chimney Hollow project and other outdoor developments across Northern Colorado.