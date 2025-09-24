Elk Meadow Trail Opens at Bobcat Ridge, Expanding Access to Conserved Land

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Public invited to Oct. 11 celebration with guided hikes, kids’ activities, and cake

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department will open the brand-new Elk Meadow Trail at Bobcat Ridge Natural Area to the public on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The 1.75-mile trail offers new access to 675 acres of recently conserved land and connects into the existing Valley Loop Trail near the historic cabin.

The Elk Meadow Trail meanders through open valleys, seasonal streams, and striking rock formations, with sweeping views of redrock cliffs and the foothills. Named for the elk commonly seen in the area, the trail is rated easy to moderate and is open to hikers, bikers, and horseback riders (dogs are not allowed at Bobcat Ridge).

Community Celebration on October 11

A drop-in public celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic cabin, located 1.5 miles from the trailhead parking lot. Activities include guided hikes at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., along with cake, stickers, and kids’ programming. No registration is required, and the event is free to attend.

A Growing Network of Natural Areas

The Elk Meadow Trail reflects ongoing voter-supported efforts to expand and protect natural spaces in Fort Collins. In 2024, the Natural Areas Department conserved 643 acres across three acquisitions, bringing the citywide total to 73,517 acres at 52 natural areas. Recent openings include Kestrel Fields Natural Area (2023) and Soaring Vista Natural Area (2021).

Because of Community Support

Funding for the Elk Meadow Trail and the land acquisition at Bobcat Ridge comes from voter-approved sales tax ballot measures that continue to support land conservation, trail building, and educational programming in Northern Colorado.

To learn more about the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department and upcoming events, visit fcgov.com.

Source: City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department