Best-in-Class Storage Facility Planned for Timnath’s Ladera Development

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

TIMNATH, Colo. — Ventana Capital has purchased a 1.77-acre parcel in the Ladera mixed-use development at I-25 and Harmony Road in Timnath to build a 103,205-square-foot self-storage facility, with construction expected to begin in early 2026.

The new facility, located at 4882 Weitzel St., will be climate-controlled and designed to resemble a Class A office building rather than a traditional storage facility. Developers say it will serve as an amenity to the growing Ladera community.

Ladera Storage is planned to open in Timnath in 2026. (Rendering courtesy of Jordan Architects)

“Storage is a great use for the project and a desirable amenity for the Town,” said Grant Nelson, owner of Republic Investment Group, which oversees Ladera.

Ventana Capital’s Vice President of Storage, Dalton Horan, described the project as a product of collaboration and long-term vision. “We are proud to invest in the community and bring a high-quality, long-lasting asset to this area,” he said, thanking the Connell family, Republic Investment Group, and the design and construction team, including Galloway, Stacklot, and Jordan Architects.

Community Context: A Week of Big Announcements in Timnath

This announcement follows another major development in Ladera just this week: In-N-Out Burger confirmed it will open a restaurant in Ladera, located off I-25 and Harmony Road. That project involves a 3,887-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at 4911 Cima Vista Drive. NorthFortyNews.com

Together, these developments signal strong momentum in Timnath, as mixed-use growth brings more amenities and commercial services for residents.

Construction of the storage facility is planned to begin in early 2026, with the goal of opening later that year.

For more information about Ladera and these developments, visit laderaintimnath.com.

Source: Press release from Ventana Capital / Ladera; previously published In-N-Out announcement via North Forty News.